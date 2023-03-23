New buyers and exhibitors descend on WTM Africa 2023

WTM Africa, taking place from 3-5 April at Cape Town’s CTICC, expects to facilitate a record number of deals this year as registration numbers continue to grow.

“With a killer show programme and high-profile delegates expected to attend, it’s no surprise we’re seeing last-minute attendees jumping in line,” says Megan de Jager, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries Portfolio at RX Africa.

Over 500 exhibitors will stake their claim on the show floor, including all nine of South Africa’s provinces and the National Department of Tourism. Other destination-driven representatives include Egypt, Turkey, Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Maldives, to name a few. “We’ve also seen increased activity within the outbound exhibitor space, with the likes of Spain, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE making their presence felt,” De Jager adds.

WTM Africa 2023 will also witness a strong pool of top-quality buyers from Africa’s leading source markets across Europe, the Americas, Asia/Pacific and the Middle East. “78% of our confirmed buyers are international, with 21% hailing from across the continent. What’s most exciting is our list of first-time buyers opening the door to seven new and diverse markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Armenia, Romania and San Romano.”

Along with a proven mix of pre-scheduled appointments and high-in-demand speed-networking sessions, attendees can expect a revamped content programme led by industry experts covering everything from industry trends to tech, sustainability and marketing.

Back due to popular demand are WTM Africa’s bolt-on shows running concurrently at the CTICC. These free-to-attend events include IBTM, EQUAL Africa, Travel Tech, Responsible Tourism, Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) and the Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS).

“Over just three days, you will have the chance to meet with thousands of potential clients, reconnect with industry peers and come away inspired with new ideas. WTM Africa 2023 promises to be one of the most important and exciting to date. Miss it and miss out!” De Jager concludes.

Registration for WTM Africa 2023 is still open, with last-minute availability for exhibitors: www.wtm.com/africa/en-gb/enquire.html