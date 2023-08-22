New cabinet ministers sworn in by president Tinubu

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu administered the oath of office to the newly appointed cabinet members on Monday, emphasizing the critical role they play in restoring public trust and driving the nation’s progress.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony in the capital of Abuja, Tinubu urged the 45 newly appointed ministers to bring their diverse expertise and insights to the table, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach in tackling the nation’s most pressing issues.

“Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of all citizens of this great country,” the president said.

He underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

While invoking a metaphor of a journey, in which he is the vehicle’s driver, along with all Nigerians as passengers, Tinubu charged the officials to prioritize the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population above any regional or state-specific considerations.

“The entire nation sits watchful, as you and I navigate this vehicle,” the Nigerian leader said.

Wale Edun, one of Tinubu’s closest advisers, was named the finance minister. Other cabinet members include Yusuf Tuggar, foreign affairs minister; Mohammed Badaru, minister of defense; and Adegboyega Oyetola, the country’s first minister of marine and blue economy.

The cabinet also includes opposition members in line with the president’s promise of “a government of national unity and competence.”

The ministers had earlier undergone screening by the Nigerian senate, in line with the country’s constitutional provision.