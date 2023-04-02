New Central Market commissioned for Akatsi North

A new central market at Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region has been commissioned with a call on traders and business owners to patronise the market to boost the economic viability of the area for growth.

The project, with proper layouts, which started in 2018 with funding from the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA), District Assemblies Common Fund, and others has 15 market lockable stalls, 58 sheds, a car park, toilet facility, a slaughterhouse, and other facilities such as Day Care Centre, and a 20 seater water closet toilet, some of which are at advanced stages of construction.

Mr Peter Simon Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, commissioning the facility in a brief ceremony on Thursday, said the government would continue to provide the needed commercial and conducive environment to propel its development agenda in the area.

He commended the Government and other entities for making their dreams come true.

The opening of the new market he noted would help boost the local economy in and around the area and urged traders in the Southern belt and parts of Togo to patronise the market.

Mr Peter Ofosu, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, asked the traders to make the market vibrant to attract others to boost the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation drive.

According to him, the Assembly’s internally generated fund (IG)F was not encouraging and everything possible should be done to expand it.

Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, the South Dayi DCE, who represented Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister to commission the project, reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing local governance and growth to the local levels of every District.

“Since we assume power, the President’s main objective was to bring local development to every District throughout the country. You can see two major projects namely the Agenda 111 hospital project which is fast moving and at the roofing level in the district ought to be commended.”

He said the government would continue its agenda to improve the living conditions of the people, he assured, adding that, people from all walks of life will patronise the market to enable it to gain international status.

“The growth of the market will be a collective responsibility,” he added.

He assured the chiefs and elders of the district to remain resolute as the government continued to expand the market and other areas of development.

He also commended the families who released their land for the project.

He cautioned market women not to connive with the revenue collectors to cheat the Assembly.

Olivia Zidah, Secretary to the Market Women Association, thanked the government for the project and further called for its full completion.

She said the new market had brought joy to the people, especially market women who travel to other places to sell their goods.

Togbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, Paramount Chief of Ave Traditional Area and Chairman of the event said the market would be opened for the entire District to use and not for Ave-Dakpa alone.

He called for peace among the chiefs and individuals from the area.