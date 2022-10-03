New chairperson for Akuapem Presbytery

Reverend Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu, until recently the Minister in Charge of the Suhum District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has been inducted as the chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

He takes over from Reverend Isaac Dometey Asare, immediate past chairperson for a five-year tenure of office.

The induction service was performed by the Moderator of PCG, Reverend Professor Joy Mante, at the Ascension Congregation in Koforidua, on Sunday.

Preaching the sermon on the theme: “Appointed to Bear Fruits,” moderator reminded the Rev Asiedu that his position was to bear fruits for the benefit of humanity and the Church.

“Every position comes with a responsibility and once you have the mandate, do what is expected of you. Don’t blame those who had come ahead of you,” Rev Prof Mante advised.

He reminded the Presbytery Chairperson of the duty ahead of him, bearing in mind that the Akuapem Presbytery has the largest Presbyterian institutions such as schools, and 25 districts of the church.

The Reverend Acheampong Asiedu, was a former Presbytery clerk for Kwahu Presbytery and a former president of the National Union of Presbyterian Students, Ghana (NUPS-G) at the University of Cape coast, among others.

He expressed gratitude to the church for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to be committed to the vision of the Church and continue from where his predecessor left off.

“I am aware of the vision of the Church and Agenda 1.5 to increase the Church’s population and pledge to work to deliver on my mandate and to expectation,” he said.