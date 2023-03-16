New Chairperson for Sefwi Bekwai GPRTU Branch

Mr. Kwabena Ebo, the former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency has been elected as the Chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

Mr. Ebo polled 92 votes to beat his only contender, Mr. Kwaku Fosu, who had 85 votes and two rejected votes from the 181 members who showed up to vote.

Mr. Samuel Appiah was elected the Vice Chairman with Mr. Emmanuel Nkuah as the Secretary, Mr. George Amponsah, the first Trustee and Mr. Augustine Gyapanin, second Trustee.

Mr. Francis Ekow, the Western North Regional Chairman for GPRTU after swearing in the newly elected executives, commended Sefwi Bekwai Branch of the GPRTU for their contribution in terms of administrative work and infrastructural development.

He tasked the newly elected executives to follow suit to maintain the good image of the association and urged road users, particularly drivers, to be mindful of road signs when plying the roads as they approach the rainy season.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ebo praised the Union members for the way they conducted themselves to ensure smooth and successful elections.

The newly elected Chair commended the members for the confidence reposed in him and asked for peace and unity among them to enable him to execute his mandate effectively.

He pledged to unite the Union and work diligently with both present and past executives by engaging with the MTTD and DVLA to sensitise drivers on road traffic regulations to reduce road carnage.