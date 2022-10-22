New chief installed at Agona Nyakrom

Mr Samuel Kontoh Arthur, an entrepreneur based in South Africa, has been installed as Chief (Obaatan) of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region, with the stool name, Nana Ankomah Ogyaboafo II.

The new chief succeeds his late uncle, Obaatan Kofi Otoo, who died 12 years ago.

Nana Ankomah Ogyaboafo swore the oath of allegiance to Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and the two Asafo groups of the town.

After the installation, the new chief was carried in a palanquin and paraded through the principal streets of Nyakrom amid firing of musketry, and dancing to Fontofrom drums and later converged at the forecourt of Nyakrom Omanhene’s Palace for durbar.

Okofo Nyakoh Eku in an address to the gathering, including chiefs, queen mothers, members of Asafo companies and the Yoko family of the new chief, called for peace and mutual understanding among the chiefs and the people for progress in the traditional area.

The Omanhene urged the new chief to be humble and study chieftaincy affairs because it was a broader institution, which needed more understanding for the smooth running of his administration.

He assured Nana Ankomah Ogyaboafo of his acceptance into the Nyakrom Traditional Council, noting that he would be assisted in the performance of his functions to promote the development of Agona Nyakrom.

Okofo Nyakoh Eku entreated the new Obaatan to use his position to promote peace among the chiefs to help raise the image of chieftaincy in the area.

Nana Ankomah Ogyaboafo on his part, expressed gratitude to his family members and the people for the honour done him and pledged to pursue peace and development for the entire area.

He said he would bring all stakeholders of Agona Nyakrom together to institute pragmatic policies and programmes for the wellbeing of the citizenry.