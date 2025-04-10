New cocoa producer price not out – COCOBOD clarifies

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has quashed claims that a new cocoa producer price has been released.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it stated that no crucial decision of such nature has been taken because the Board of Directors for COCOBOD has not yet been instituted.

COCOBOD called on the public to disregard news that the 2025/2026 cocoa producer price has been maintained at GH¢3,100 per 64kg bag.

“The reasons for the disregard are that there is no Board of Directors in place; hence such a crucial decision can never be taken. There should be in place a committee named the Producer Price Review Committee, which is also yet to be formed,” part of the release read.

Currently, the producer price is set at GH¢3,100 per 64kg bag, marking a marginal increase of 0.03% compared to the previous rate announced in September for the 2024/2025 crop season.

The adjustment, which equates to GH¢49,600 per tonne, aims to align cocoa prices with prevailing market conditions and provide much-needed support to Ghanaian cocoa farmers.