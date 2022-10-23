New Constituency executives elected for Nkwanta South NDC

A total of 14 executives have been elected to steer affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South Constituency in the Oti region.

The election was part of the nationwide election held by the Party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Prosper Akamani, emerged as the newly elected Chairman with a total vote of 498 to beat three others while nine votes were rejected.

Mr Oliver Ayivi with total votes of 763, beat Mr Owusu Francis to win the Vice Chairman slot.

For the Constituency Secretary, Mr Prince Succeed Fiagadzi emerged as the winner with 1,119 votes with two votes rejected in the category.

Mr Benyingi Emmanuel Kwame polled a total of 481 votes to beat two others to win the Deputy Secretary slot.

Mr Edward Kupoade Mador polled 880 votes to be elected Treasurer while Madam Vivinyo Edith polled 900 votes to emerge the Deputy Treasurer.

For the Organiser position, Mr Ismael Marewe won with 699 votes and Mr Michael K. Nina was elected as Deputy Organizer with 579 votes.

Madam Celestine Abassah polled 77 votes to emerge Constituency Women Organiser while Madam Abukarim Rukaya with 84 votes, got elected as Deputy Women Organiser.

The Youth Organiser elected is Mr Musah Stephen Kwasi with 83 votes and Mr Nkpa Michael as Deputy Youth Organiser elect with 92 votes.

Mr John Kennedy Boateng is the Constituency’s Youth Representative, Zibrila Salisu as the Communication Officer and Mr Umar Lanchee Mustapha elected as Deputy Communication Officer.

Mr Dagara Karim Abilla was elected as the Constituency’s Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

Mr Akamani urged all contestants to bury the election hachet and forge a common front towards wrestling power in the 2024 general elections.