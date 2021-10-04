New coronavirus infections drop in Israel after booster jab campaign

The number of new coronavirus infections in Israel is falling significantly some two months after people started receiving a third booster jab of a vaccine.

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 2,653 new cases for the previous day.

Between the end of August and the beginning of September, Israel registered more than 11,000 new infections per day, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. At that time, however, more tests were being carried out.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 61 per cent of the approximately 9.4 million inhabitants have been vaccinated twice, about 37 per cent three times. The prerequisite for the third shot is that the second vaccination was at least five months ago.

At the end of July, Israel became the first country in the world to start giving out third vaccinations.

According to the ministry, there are currently 564 seriously ill Covid-19 patients. In September, the number was at times more than 700. The vast majority of the seriously ill are unvaccinated, the ministry said.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Sunday: “The news is good. We have started to block the Delta strain but it would be very dangerous now to let down our guard.”

To further reduce the number of infections, government is increasing the pressure on people who have been vaccinated twice.

From Sunday onwards, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to many of public life, will only be valid for up to six months after the second vaccination.

After this period, a third shot is necessary as a booster.

Even those who have tested positive for the coronavirus must still receive a vaccination six months later at the latest.