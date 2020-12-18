After Australians had largely been able to travel freely within the country, a coronavirus outbreak in one part of Sydney has brought back some border restrictions and raised fears travel bans could return across the country for Christmas.

A new outbreak of Covid-19 has been detected in the northern beaches area of Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Friday 28 cases have emerged in the past week. New South Wales Health chief Dr Kerry Chant told reporters the source of the outbreak was a strain of virus brought in from overseas, most likely from the United States.

“We are yet to work out how it got from the international source to the community, whether it was through quarantine or other sources. That’s really the challenge for our genomic experts at the moment,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters Friday morning.

Long queues formed at testing stations as news of the outbreak spread.

The premier said she would not commit to new restrictions yet but warned the situation could change if the outbreak is not brought under control.

Three of Australia’s other states announced anyone who had visited the Sydney exposure site to get tested and isolate for two weeks.

Additionally, Western Australia said any arrivals from New South Wales must be tested and undergo two weeks self-isolation and Tasmania banned anyone from Sydney’s northern beaches from entering the state.

Australia has recorded minimal cases over the past six weeks after going through months of strict lockdowns, strenuous testing, quarantining all international arrivals, and closed state borders.