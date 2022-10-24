New crop of executives to lead Nkwanta North NDC

Mr Isaiah Kudjoe Dordoe has been elected as the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta North of the Oti region.

Mr Dordoe, who polled 538 votes, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he would not relent in his efforts in putting the party together in the Constituency ahead of the 2024 election.

He strongly appealed to the newly elected executives to remain united and focus on the greater task ahead of them.

Other elected executives are Mr Yagban Olu, Vice Chairman, Mr Samuel Kofi Kilifingh, Secretary and Mr Thomas Dawuni Ntakpayor, Deputy Secretary.

Mr Geyam Kwame was voted as the Organizer, Mr Ndombe Kolon, Deputy Organizer, Madam Sara Aja Gbande, Women Organizer and Madam Udatu Abdul Karim as Deputy Women Organizer.

The position of Youth Organizer went to Mr Joshua Kunjin while Mr Wayo Bajimpoan got the nod as Deputy Youth Organizer.

Other Youth Organizer went Mr Abdulai Hamza, the Treasurer elect is Mr Tahiru Yakubu and Mr Edward Niliyung Belabame as Deputy Treasurer.

Mr David Nalibey Umborkan was elected as Communication Officer, Mr Gideon Bilinyi as Deputy Communication Officer and Mr Abubakar Alhassan as Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The other eight executive members are Mr David Nponpir, Mr Rashid Yussif Zakari, Mr Adams Ali Champua, Mr Silas Tinanyun, Madam Beatrice Mensah, Mr Osman Abubakar, Mr Azizu Maifetorm and Mr Tibornyan Yajabrum.