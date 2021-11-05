New DCE Nominee for Akatsi North fails confirmation

Mr Paul Agbesi Ayrah, the New District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the Akatsi North District has received unsuccessful endorsement from members of the Assembly.

The President’s second nominee failed to obtain the two-thirds majority of votes as required to enable him take the DCE position.

Out of the 18 members of the Assembly, including government appointees and elected, 10 voted yes with 8 voting against representing 55 per cent of the total votes cast.

Earlier, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister appealed to members of the assembly to endorse the nominee since it was the third time of meeting at the Assembly hall after two failed attempts on the part of the first nominee, Mr Prosper Patu.

Mr Ayrah, in his address before the election, pleaded for forgiveness of any wrongdoing towards any member of the assembly and asked members to endorse his nomination.

The exercise, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), was attended by Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South and some other DCEs and members of the public.

Mr Ayrah, an English Language teacher at the Akatsi Senior High Technical School, is a Human Rights Activist, a former elected Assembly member and a former government appointee of the Akatsi North District Assembly.

The 52-year old had his basic education at Ave Atanve primary and Ave Dzalele Local Authority (LA) EP schools respectively.

He attended St. Prosper’s College in Ho before proceeding to the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) College of Education, where he was trained as a teacher.

He obtained a Bachelor of Education (BEd.) in Educational Foundations from the University of Cape Coast.

Mr Ayrah also holds a Master of Arts (MA) in Peace and Development Studies from the same University.

He works with human right Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) such as Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative, FIDA-Ghana, International Justice Mission, among others.

Mr Ayrah, the communication officer of the Akatsi North NPP is also the Secretary to the Akatsi North Private School Owners Association.

The result requires a new election to be held within 10 days.