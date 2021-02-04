By popular demand, Rosatom moved the deadline for the 6th annual competition of online videos to February 15.

The participants from the age of 18 to 35 residing in African countries are encouraged to post their videos on Facebook, following the formal guidelines set out below and submit their applications to the email [email protected] or by the link to online submission form https://tinyurl.com/RosatomAfrica.

The top three winning videos will be selected by an independent expert panel observing various criteria including original content and creativity, overall quality of the video and content, accuracy and relevance of technical content, as well as ability to clearly communicate the content to an audience.

The makers of the top three videos will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Russia, where they will get the opportunity to visit several of the country’s world-renowned tourist attractions as well as various nuclear institutions and advanced nuclear facilities.

Jury includes representatives of nuclear enterprises such as ROSATOM, Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA, Egypt), media practitioners like Influence Communications (Egypt) and regional nuclear NGOs Women in Nuclear South Africa (WinSA), African Young Generation in Nuclear (AYGN) and Nuclear Corporation of South Africa (NESCA).

COMPETITION DETAILS

What are the rules? Just make a 75-second video, taking into account the formal guidelines below:

An individual or a team of up to 3 people may submit one application.

Video length is up to 75 seconds.

Both professional and smartphone videos are acceptable, but the video quality must be at least 720p HD quality.

Video can be live-action or animation.

Video narration language is either English or features English subtitles.

The name(s) of the creator(s) and the name of the university (if so) must be written in the first frame of the video.

The video must be published on Facebook with no restrictions on its visibility for any Facebook visitors.

The post must tag @RosatomAfrica and @RosatomMENA Facebook page and contain hashtags: #Nucleardoesntwastetime, #AtomsforAfrica, #RosatomCompetition.

No copyright violations (all videos should be compliant with Copyright and Rules for posting Content set up on Facebook).

No harmful or offensive behavior, discrimination of any kind. Be friendly and polite.

Applicants must submit their applications before the deadline to the email [email protected] or by the link to the online submission form https://tinyurl.com/RosatomAfrica

POTENTIAL TOPICS FOR VIDEO PRODUCTION (not limited to):

How can nuclear technologies assist in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in Africa or your country?

How can Nuclear technologies help developing countries industrialize?

How can non-power related nuclear science and technology benefit your country or community?

Nuclear in our everyday lives.

Myths and fears about nuclear and how to overcome them.

Unleash the potential and immerse into a world of nuclear!

About the competition

Over 5 years of running the competition, 51 winners received the accolades and prizes and one-third of them visited Russian nuclear facilities in Moscow, Obninsk, Tomsk, and Voronezh.

The competition was selected by IAEA for its technical meeting on using social media for public communication and stakeholder involvement for nuclear programs and was featured in international and regional media such as Reuters, The Guardian, AllAfrica, ESI Africa, Engineering News, The Citizen, Business Report and many more.