New Disability Desk Paves Way for Inclusive Healthcare in Ghana

The Ghana Health Service has taken a significant step toward ensuring that persons with disabilities receive the quality healthcare they deserve.

In a move that highlights the government’s commitment to inclusivity, a specialized disability desk is now operational at all Regional and District Health facilities across the country. Speaking during an engagement with representatives from the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Director General Prof Samuel Kaba explained that this initiative is designed to address longstanding issues that have left this 8% segment of the population marginalized.

Prof Kaba detailed that the new desk is part of a broader effort to overhaul how persons with disabilities access health services. “Our aim is to ensure that they do not have to wait in long queues and that they receive personalized assistance throughout their visit,” he said, adding that trained personnel will even be on hand to communicate using sign language. This proactive approach comes after repeated calls from disability advocates, including Federation President Joseph Atsu Hormadzi, who stressed that dignity and respect should be at the forefront of healthcare delivery. Hormadzi urged other government agencies to follow suit, highlighting the need for a systemic change in how public services accommodate the needs of all citizens.

The initiative was further underscored by a tour of the newly renovated national prosthetics and orthotics clinics—recently upgraded with support from the Korean government—which are now equipped to produce devices tailored for children as well. This hands-on demonstration not only showcased the tangible improvements in infrastructure but also reinforced the promise of sustainable support for persons with disabilities.

For many, the activation of the disability desk marks more than just a procedural update—it represents a pivotal shift toward a healthcare system that recognizes and addresses its shortcomings. With such measures in place, there is growing hope that the marginalized will soon find themselves better integrated into the national healthcare narrative, ultimately paving the way for a more inclusive society.