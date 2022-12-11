New District Court commissioned for Asofan Community

The Judicial Service of Ghana in collaboration with the Ga North Municipal Assembly have inaugurated a district court at Asofan in the Ga North municipality.

The ultramodern facility, which was built from the District Assembly Common Fund was warmly received by the people.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Simons Sekyim acknowledged the effort of his predecessor the late Gertrude Ankrah who laid the foundation of the edifice.

He expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Asofan traditional council who gave out the land for the construction of the district court.

“This gesture is a clear demonstration that traditional rulers of the area are committed to supporting government intervention for ensuring peace, justice and security,” he said.

He said justice was one of the most important ideals of society, adding that it was what they strived for in order to create a fair and equitable society.

According to him, the ordeal of traveling to Amasaman and Achimota to attend court cases had come to an end.

In an address, His Lordship Justice Anim Yeboah, Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana said efforts at boosting infrastructure provision for judicial services is to make justice easily accessible and to ensure quality and efficient justice delivery.

He underscored the significance of the intervention stating that Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies are obliged to ensure easy access to courts, but they were financially disabled.

Courts assets, he said, were national assets which must be maintained for future generations; therefore, a high maintenance culture must be adhered to.

The inauguration of the court, he said, would help in the dispense of justice in good time.

Chief of Asofan, Nii Abetia III appealed to authorities to upgrade the road network leading to the edifice and surrounding communities.

He urged citizens to live their lives cautiously in order not to become subjects for trial by the court, adding that the building could bring good or bad fortune to them depending on the way they lived.

The Judicial secretary Her Ladyship Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo said in recent times, much attention had been brought to the state of the physical infrastructure in which justice was dispensed.

She said one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that all nations are tasked to pursue was access to justice for all citizens as well as the building of effective and accountable institutions at all levels.

“It is the hope that the court would present a new and friendlier face of justice in the Ga North municipality”, she said.