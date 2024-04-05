New ECG Board Chairman, Herbert Krapa, Sworn In

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Thursday, 4th April, 2024 swore in the newly appointed Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Herbert Krapa.

At the Ministry of Energy premises, Hon. Krapa took the oath of office and secrecy as administered by the Energy Minister.

The appointment of Herbert Krapa, according to the Minister, sends the clearest indication of the President’s renewed interest in the affairs of the company and the need for a commensurate culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the ECG.

“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company almost making it unproductive. However, for some of us including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing,” the Minister said.

He continued, “I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic. Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership.”

You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore do not doubt that you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide,” the minister advised.

On his part, Hon Krapa, also a Deputy Minister for Energy, assured of his unflinching desire to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus, on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on and I am determined to actualize this vision, of course with the support of my Minister,” Hon Krapa reassured.