New Edubiase player Lilwin features in an exhibition match in Kwahu

New Edubiase player Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin played in an exhibition match against Kwahu Ambassadors at Brighton’s Park in Mpraeso, Kwahu, on Sunday.

The popular Ghanaian actor cum footballer led his select side to a crucial victory against the Kwahu Ambassadors having made a cameo in the second half.

With regulation time ending in a 1-1 draw, Lilwin’s select side prevailed 4-2 on penalties despite the actor missing his kick from 12-yards.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Lilwin said he wanted football to become part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations, hence his decision to the fun.

“People know me as an entertainer but today I decided to exhibit my footballing skills and as you can see everyone here is excited.

“With the penalty miss, even Messi misses, so I am not worried since my team won,” Lilwin said.

Lilwin’s selected side took home a cash prize of GH₵30, 000 for winning the match.