New Edubiase United President Criticizes Sports Ministers’ Performance Under Akufo-Addo

Abdul Salam Yakubu, president of New Edubiase United, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the two sports ministers appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to Yakubu, these ministers have made no significant impact on the sports sector, particularly football, in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Yakubu questioned the contributions of the two ministers during their eight-year tenure. He emphasized the need for future sports ministers to be more committed and capable of driving Ghana’s football to new heights.

“The current government appointed two sports ministers in eight years, but what have they achieved?” Yakubu asked. “We need a sports minister who is serious and can elevate our football to the next level.”

Yakubu’s comments come as Ghana prepares for a leadership transition, with John Dramani Mahama elected as the new president. Mahama is expected to focus on rebuilding various sectors of the country, including sports, in order to improve the lives of Ghanaians.