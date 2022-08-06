New Electric Car to Become Available in Mexico Next Year – Foreign Secretary

A new electric car manufactured jointly by Mexico and Bolivia is expected to be available in Mexico in 2023, the country’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said during a visit to Bolivia.

“Bolivian vehicle Quantum, electric. Will be available in 2023 in Mexico thanks to the alliance between [Bolivian automaker] Quantum and the Mexican company Potencia Industrial [Industrial Power]. It will be the cheapest electric vehicle in our country. Congratulations!!” Ebrard said on social media on Friday, posting a video showing the new car in action.

According to its manufacturers, the new electric car can carry up to three people and can travel up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) on a single full charge.

Quantum Motors is the first Bolivian company dedicated to the manufacture of electric vehicles, while Potencia Industrial specializes in high-efficiency electrical generators.