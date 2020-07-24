New Energy, a non-governmental organisation operating in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to three clinics and traditional authorities to keep them safe during this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

The items donated included veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, gallons of liquid soap and hand gloves. The beneficiaries were Bidima Health Centre, and Chiefs at Langantre and Mognori in the West Gonja Municipality, and Kuwani and Kayereso Health Centres and Chiefs at Kayereso and Kamabui communities in the East Gonja Municipality.

Besides the donation of PPE, New Energy also partnered the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, Information Services Department and the Ghana Health Service in the municipalities to sensitise some communities in the area on the COVID-19 pandemic, its symptoms, mode of transmission and safety protocols.

The gesture formed part of the Voices for Change Partnership programme being implemented by New Energy in those municipalities with support from the Netherlands Development Organisation to amongst others improve WASH practices in those areas.

Mrs Nayilatu Iddrisu, Executive Director of New Energy, who handed over the items to the beneficiaries at their various communities, reiterated that COVID-19 was real hence the support to keep them safe during this period of the disease.

Mrs Iddrisu advised the traditional authorities to impress on especially their people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the disease in the country.

Miss Zakiya Shani, Midwife at Kayereso Health Centre thanked New Energy for the support, saying it came at the right time to help protect both health staff and clients in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

