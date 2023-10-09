New event platform to power Africa’s energy transition

In its 30th year of existence, leading African upstream oil-and-gas event Africa Oil Week has launched a bold new brand and mission, with a broader energy focus in line with the global energy transition and Africa’s evolving role.

The event is evolving into a new platform, to be known as AOW: Investing in African Energy. It will provide a single, inclusive forum for investing in African energy, addressing the continent’s immediate energy needs, while driving dialogue to accelerate the clean-energy transition.

“This is the perfect time to launch a bold new brand and mission,” says Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director of AOW. “The continent’s diverse energy landscape – from its hydrocarbon reserves to its renewables potential – makes Africa a critical player in shaping a sustainable energy future. The platform is evolving to reflect that.”

The new evolution of the event will bring together two existing events: the long-established Africa Oil Week, and the two-year-old Green Energy Africa Summit, previously run as parallel events from the same venue in Cape Town.

AOW: Investing in African Energy will feature a world-class conference and networking programme bringing together governments, regulators, global operators, power producers, investors and service providers to develop policy, secure investment and nurture partnerships for sustainable development and energy transformation across the continent and beyond. ​

AOW: Investing in African Energy will be a leadership forum addressing the immediate energy needs of the continent while accelerating the clean energy transition. This united event will serve as a vital platform for the international community to come together to foster a prosperous energy outlook for Africa.

AOW: Investing in African Energy will provide a complete, inclusive view of energy opportunities on the African continent – from investment to access. The event will be structured around three key pillars:

Responsible hydrocarbons exploration and production;

Accelerating the development of gas as a transition fuel; and

The integration of future fuels and renewables.

The new format will have a broader focus, to reflect the global move to a diversified energy mix, while ensuring Africa has the resources to power the next phase of its development.

The Energy Investment Village for clean-tech start-ups will sit at the heart of the exhibition, and the event will also feature an advanced government meetings programme and new networking lounges where delegates can connect.

AOW 2024 is scheduled to run over five days from October 7–11, 2024, with a comprehensive onsite and evening networking programme.