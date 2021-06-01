Former Secretary General of the Sport Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL) Sahr Morris Junior has on Saturday, May 29 been voted in as the new President of the elite Sports Association on a three-year term of office alongside four others.

Morris won with a total number of 74 votes from the pool to defeat Mohamed Konneh the former Financial Secretary, who pulled 29 votes, and succeed Frank Magnus Cole.

Mohamed Lamarana Bah replaced Austin Thomas as the new SWASAL Vice President after securing 59 votes to defeat Sheku Saccoh Turay, the former Northern Region Chairman, who got 44 votes.

Francess Sally Bernard, Emmanuel C. Tholley and Desmond Tunde Coker joined the SWASAL National Executive as Secretary General, Financial Secretary and Organizing Secretary unopposed.

Meanwhile, Fomba Maada Kannneh also became Vice Chairman of the Eastern Region uncontested after the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists Electoral Committee (SLAJEC) disqualified all other nominees on grounds of ineligibility, a week to the 2021 SWASAL Triennial/Elective Congress hosted in Freetown.

The just concluded SWASAL Election will be added to the history books of Sierra Leone for the high level of love, civility, tolerance and togetherness showcased by the membership of the country’s Sport Writers Association, for recording zero void votes as it elected the first ever female Secretary General of the association since it was established in August 1974 – Francess Sally Bernard.

SLAJ President among other dignitaries pose with past and newly elected SWASAL Executive Members (Photo by Alusine)

By Alusine Rehme Wilson – AIPS Young Reporter – Sierra Leone