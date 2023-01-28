New executives elected to lead Kadjebi NASPA

The 2022/2023 batch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the association during their mandatory service period.

The six-member executive positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Organiser and Women Commissioner were contested unopposed.

The President, Frimpong Kwadjo Ofori, in line with the NASPA Constitution and in consultation with other executives, appointed the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Alex Monya.

Mr. Enoch Kwesi Sain, Kadjebi District Manager, National Service Scheme (NSS), in a welcome address, said NSS was established by an Act of Parliament, with the mandate to supplement manpower short falls in both public and private sector, to offer National Service Persons (NSP) exposure, sense of civic duty and voluntarism, to help NSP acquire experience, among others.

He said, “since National Service period is a transition point to enter work life, it is very important to educate service personnel, who are the future leaders of the nation, so they can professionally fit into society and every field they find themselves after service”, hence the day’s orientation.

Mr. Sain called on the personnel to not see the service period as just yearly formality, but a well thought design programme to equip them for the future.

He said although they might be faced with “delayed payment of allowance that should not sway them from tapping into numerous benefits that are at their disposal.”

Mr. Charles Kwasi Dovi, the Jasikan NSS Municipal Director, admonished the personnel to give mutual respects and be willing to work without necessarily expecting monetary gains.

He said there would be routine monitoring of their activities and that personnel who absent themselves from work would be sanctioned.

Mr. Dovi, who swore-in the newly-executives, asked them to communicate well with the personnel to avoid rumour-mongering and speculations.

Mr. Rockson Nii Danquah-Ashley, General Manager of the Kadjebi Business Resource Centre (BRC), urged the personnel to use their minds creatively to achieve their ambitions, adding “have the tenacity to propel your idea.”

He said in deciding what business to engage in, they needed to study the demographic of the location, identify the target market and the beneficiaries.

Mr. Danquah-Ashley, who presented a paper on: “How to maximize the entrepreneurial space in the district and beyond,” said record keeping and innovation were key to success in entrepreneurship and advised the personnel to see themselves as potential entrepreneurs.

Mr. Frimpong Ofori, the President, on behalf of executives, thanked colleague service personnel for the confidence reposed in them.

He called for collaboration to make Kadjebi District NASPA a great one.

The District saw 52 service personnel reported of which 30 are in the education sector, nine with Ghana Health Service, three with private sector, nine with administrative offices and one on study leave.