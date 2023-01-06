New executives for Centre of the World Golf Club

The Centre of the World Golf Club on Friday, elected new executive members at Tema, to steer the affairs of the club for a two-year term.

The position of Captain went to James Otoo, former Vice Captain of the club, with Mr. Chris Aidoo was elected as Vice Captain, while Mr. Ernest Owusu Afari took the position of Treasurer.

Mr. Seth Opuni was elected as Secretary, Mr. Michael Sackitey won the position of House Member, while the position of Competition Secretary went to Mr. Fran0cis Gariba Apam.

Mr. Otoo in his acceptance speech thanked the club for the confidence reposed in him and called for cooperation among the members to help develop the club.

Meanwhile Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor, a former Minister of State returned a net score of 68 to win the Election Special Golf Championship played at the same day.

The other prize was won by Dennis Etwi-Barimah with 69 net, while Celine Owusu Afari won the Ladies category with 72 net with the second prize going to Gladys Awuni with 73 net.