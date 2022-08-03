New executives inaugurated for UENR

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) local chapter of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has sworn into office new executive members to steer affairs for the next two years.

They are Mr Paul Nana Nketia, Deputy Head of Finance of the University, President, Reverend Kwaku Amoah Karikari, Registrar, Centre for Grant, Research and Innovation, Vice-President and Mr Charles Kojo Aidoo, an Assistant Registrar and Head of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations Office, Secretary.

The others are Ms Abigail Yeboah Kyere, Junior Assistant Registrar at the office of University Relations, Assistant Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Asare, an Accountant at Dormaa Campus, Treasurer and Mr Benjamin Gyamera, Junior Assistant Registrar and also at the office of University Relations, Editor.

At a short handing-over ceremony at the Sunyani campus of the University, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor, said the University needed the support of all staff for continuous progress.

He, therefore, encouraged the six-member executive to strengthen their cooperation and support the Management through the use of dialogue with all departments for the development of the UENR.

Mr Nketia, on behalf of the new executives, pledged their commitment to serve selflessly for the University to move higher for greater national and global impact.

The University inaugurated its chapter of the Association in 2014 and currently has more than 80 members, consisting of Senior Members of non-teaching staff with a core mandate to ensure the well-being of members.