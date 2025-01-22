New Finance Minister Ato Forson Promises Better Governance in Ghana

Newly sworn-in Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has declared that the current administration recognizes the growing intolerance among Ghanaians for poor governance.

His remarks were made during the swearing-in ceremony of six new ministers at the Jubilee House on January 22, 2025.

In his address to President John Dramani Mahama and other government officials, Dr. Forson pledged a government that would meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people. “We have been with you throughout your days in opposition, and we have witnessed the misgovernance and misrule from the previous administration. We have learned indeed that Ghanaians will not tolerate such misgovernance any longer,” he stated firmly.

The ceremony marked the beginning of the new administration’s work, with six critical appointees officially taking office. In addition to Dr. Forson, the new ministers include Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, John Jinapor as Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Haruna Iddrisu as Minister of Education, Eric Opoku as Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister of Roads and Highways.

President Mahama used the occasion to set clear expectations for the new ministers, urging them to uphold the principles of transparency, efficiency, and accountability. He stressed the importance of swift and decisive actions to tackle the country’s urgent challenges and encouraged them to set high standards in governance.

With the new administration in place, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see whether the promises of more effective governance will be fulfilled.