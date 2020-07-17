The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2020/21 football season will commence in the second week of October 2020.

According to the GFA, the proposed date is subject to approval from the Government of Ghana amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision follows a meeting by the Executive Council last Tuesday after they took into consideration the safety protocols announced by Government as well as the Association’s continuous engagement with the COVID-19 Advisory Team.

“The GFA will continue to work with Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Health Service, the GFA Medical Committee, Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to bring back football in the safest way for all participants.

“The new season which will be run as a project will be dubbed – Football Against COVID-19 – offering entertainment to Ghanaians while staying safe at home,” a statement on the GFA’s website said.

The Executive Council in the meeting also discussed the possibility of changing the format of the leagues following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new season may be designed differently to ensure completion, and one of the scenarios being considered is playing behind closed doors at carefully selected game centers,” the statement said.

The GFA has decided to open the next football transfer window from Saturday, August 15, 2020, and will end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the association’s regulations.

