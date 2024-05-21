New Force Movement Petitions Electoral Commission To Extend Voters Registration Exercise

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana to extend the 20 day period of the ongoing voters registration across the country towards the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He said the move will enable voters ample time to prepare themselves adequately to exercise their franchise particularly first time voters in the political and democratic despension of the country.

Addressing the media in Accra, Nana Kwame Bediako said a petition in these regard have sent to the Electoral Commission to consider the extension date since there are challenges of long distances to the registration centers of which some are far reaching and thus advised that the EC must open up registration centers for easy access.

He however called on government for that matter the EC to adequately resource personnels and provide the much needed logistics for smooth registration process devoid of pressure and chaotic scenes at the limited registrations centers across the country.

Nana Kwame Bediako again urged the EC to have back-up systems as part of the commitment to support their ICT systems and further task the EC to give a listening ear to the respective bodies in the country who have also called for an extension period of the ongoing voters registration exercise adding that “it is clearly obvious that the deadline can not be achieved.

According to him, the citizenry demoncratic right must not be trample upon with sharp reference to people who have who have attained eighteen years as first time voters since their voting rights must not be denied.

“The EC must be up and doing since advance democratic countries around the world takes close to a year to educate the public on voter registration”, he stated and therefore advice the EC to embarked on a massive and vigorous education since Ghana’s democracy is quiet young.

The New Force Leader called for inclusive of all stakeholders in election and voters registration space to share ideas, discussions and delibrations in subsequent registration for a clean and transparent exercise to enhance the country’s democratic credentials.

Report by Ben LARYEA