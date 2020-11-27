Ghanaian betting fanatics are set to experience a ride of their lifetime following the entry of one of Africa’s leading betting firms, Odibets, into the country.

Odibets, known for their mouthwatering offers and freebets, has joined the Ghanaian betting scene and their platform is live for punters to place bets.

Odibets Ghana will give punters a gaming experience never before seen in Ghana through an enormous variety of sports, quality odds, bonuses, free bets, and virtual games.

In addition, Odibets offers pre-match and post-match analysis, which will help equip punters with relevant information that will enable them to place winning bets.

Reports also indicate that Odibets are already in talks with various sporting teams in Ghana on possibilities of Sponsorship.

The news of Odibet’s entry into the Ghanaian market will certainly stir the local sports betting industry to another level as most sporting activities have just recently resumed around the globe with the gradual easing of COVID-19 guidelines.