New Generation of MPs Sees Resounding Success in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

The 2024 parliamentary elections marked a significant shift in Ghana’s political landscape, bringing a fresh wave of first-time Members of Parliament (MPs) into the 9th Parliament.

These new MPs have made an impressive entrance, securing resounding victories in their constituencies, and are now tasked with living up to the high expectations set by their decisive wins.

The opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made significant strides, gaining ground in Parliament and reducing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) majority. The influx of NDC MPs has contributed to the changing dynamic of the legislative body, creating both an exciting opportunity and a formidable challenge for the new MPs to succeed their experienced predecessors.

Among the new MPs are a range of candidates, many of whom are widely recognized figures or emerging political personalities. They now face the responsibility of representing their constituents while navigating the complex dynamics of Ghana’s political system.

The following is a list of the newly elected MPs in the 9th Parliament of Ghana:

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) – MP for Gomoa Central

Millicent Amankwaa – MP for Sunyani West

Ernest Adomako – MP for Okaikwei South

Nasira Afrah – MP for Sekyere Afram Plains

Charles Aseidu – MP for Tano South

John Dumelo – MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Joana Gyan Cudjoe – MP for Amenfi Central

Edem Agbana – MP for Ketu North

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor – MP for Awutu Senya East

Elikplim Akurugu – MP for Dome Kwabenya

John Darko – MP for Suame

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah – MP for Manhyia South

Damata Ama Appianimaa Salam – MP for Afigya Kwabre South

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang – MP for Abuakwa South

Laurette Korkor Asante – MP for Atiwa West

Richard Edem Kpotosu – MP for Ho Central

Maxwell Lukutor – MP for South Tongu

Frank Afriyie – MP for Afadjato South

Fred Agbenyo Kwesi – MP for Guan

Charles Bawaduah – MP for Bongo

Ohene Kwame Frimpong – MP for Asante Akyem

As these new MPs settle into their roles, they will need to strike a balance between meeting the high expectations of their supporters and addressing the diverse needs of their constituencies. The new generation of MPs brings both a fresh perspective and the urgency of tackling pressing national issues, setting the stage for an intriguing legislative term.