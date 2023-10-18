New Ghana lauds the Police ahead of BOST demonstration

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum(NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has lauded The Ghana Police Service for allowing them to demonstrate against BOST, on 19th October,2023.

The President of the group ,Mr.Yahaya Alhassan,said, the purpose of the demonstration is to call for the dissolution of BOST Board and prosecution of BOST top officials including creating the national awareness against corruption that has berserk Ghana .

He explained that notwithstanding the current BOST iPhone scandal, BOST is embroiled in a 3million USD loot and share scandal; and the Auditor General’s Report also found that The Board Chairman, Mr.Ekow Hackman, too, created three companies to compete with himself to win BOST contracts. Saying, “Ghana was scammed’.

The Leader of the group said that the public safety, must be above the whims and interest of politicians, and therefore, commended COP Dr. Alhaji Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, for giving them the authorization for the demonstration.

“Stop bowing down to politicians, because, you have the same school qualification, wrote same exams etc. .Note that ,the security personnel is more experience than the politician ,etc.” he admonished.