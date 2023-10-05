New Global Commission to Tackle the Prevention of Pandemics

On October 11 in London, the Lancet and Protecting Pandemics at the Source (PPATS) will launch a new commission focused on identifying how to root out new pandemics at the source–down to the level of the farm, the forest and remote wildlife market. The launch will be marked by a comment piece in the renowned Lancet journal.

The commission offers equal representation of men and women, and the Global South and North. The expertise ranges from leading medical doctors in their fields to veterinarians who specialize in animal-to-human disease transmission. It’s the only major body of its kind working on this cross-cutting, multidisciplinary and stunningly challenging topic. One commissioner is from Ghana.

The commission comes at a time of pandemic amnesia — despite surges in COVID-19, and a range of other disease spread from animals to humans (zoonotic diseases), governments, donors and the general public are choosing to forget that new pandemics are all but certain.

When pandemic prevention is addressed, the focus is on how to stop disease after its spread–through vaccines and personal protective equipment.

This commission will importantly and critically sheds light on the three main points of disease spread, and it will devise ways to tackle multiple global challenges–deforestation, inadequate rural healthcare, and much more.

Commissioners hail from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

In two-three years, the commission will release a landmark report in the Lancet that will lay out a solution to preventing pandemics at the source.