New GTDC CEO Appointed, Poachers Arrested, Travel Agency Honored

In a significant development for Ghana’s tourism sector, renowned marketing professor and University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) faculty member, Prof. Kobby Mensah, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC).

The announcement has been met with widespread approval from industry practitioners, including Bentsifi, who have lauded the decision as a strategic move to revitalize the agency.

Prof. Mensah, a distinguished figure in tourism marketing, strategic branding, and investment promotion, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His notable contributions include spearheading the Destination Legon Tourism Marketing Exhibition, an innovative initiative that bridges academia and industry practice. This project, integrated into the ‘Tourism Marketing’ course at UGBS, provides Level 400, MBA, and MPhil students with hands-on experience in destination branding and promotion.

Industry stakeholders are optimistic that Prof. Mensah’s academic insight and practical expertise will transform GTDC into a more dynamic and impactful institution. The GTDC, mandated to promote tourism and mobilize resources for investment in the sector, plays a pivotal role in unlocking Ghana’s tourism potential. Prof. Mensah’s leadership is expected to attract global investors, foster partnerships, and enhance the efficiency of small tourism businesses, ultimately positioning Ghana as a premier tourist destination.

Poaching Incidents on the Rise in Mole National Park

In a separate development, two individuals suspected of poaching in the Mole Game Reserve were arrested by Forestry Commission rangers during a routine patrol on Sunday, January 26. The suspects, identified as Yonjie Domuo, 55, and Dari Kwabena, 24, were caught with smoked antelope carcasses and four locally manufactured single-barrel guns. While four other suspects managed to escape, the arrests highlight the growing challenge of poaching in the reserve.

Martin Abodiba Ndego, Assistant Law Enforcement Officer at Mole Park, revealed that this was the third poaching incident recorded in January alone. He emphasized the need for a multi-faceted approach to combat poaching, including the use of technology for surveillance and continuous community education. “Our rangers have a 24-hour surveillance operation in the reserve, and we are intensifying patrols to ensure the law takes its course on any poachers,” Ndego stated.

Mole National Park, Ghana’s largest protected area, spans 4,577 square kilometers and is home to elephant herds, antelopes, and exotic bird species. The recent arrests underscore the importance of safeguarding this ecological treasure for future generations.

Dodi Travel and Tours Recognized as Top Selling Agency

In other news, Dodi Travel and Tours has been named Africa World Airline’s No. 1 selling agency in Ghana (non-BSP) for 2024. CEO Ahmed Naaman expressed gratitude for the achievement, commending his team for their dedication and hard work. He also dedicated the award to the agency’s loyal and supportive clients, vowing to maintain their position at the top in 2025.

The recognition reflects Dodi Travel and Tours’ commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as a leading player in Ghana’s travel and tourism industry.

As Ghana’s tourism sector continues to evolve, these developments highlight the importance of strategic leadership, environmental conservation, and industry excellence in driving growth and sustainability. With Prof. Kobby Mensah at the helm of GTDC, the sector is poised for a new era of innovation and impact.