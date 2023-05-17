New headmistress for Sekondi Methodist SHS

A Former Assistant Headmistress of the Nsein Senior High School, Madam Grace Eshun has been inducted into office as the new Headmistress of the Methodist Senior High School, at Kansaworado near Sekondi.

She is the ninth and first female Headmistress to head the school.

The induction ceremony of Madam Grace Eshun coincided with Mothers’ Day Celebrations at the Christ the King Methodist Church at Anaji in Takoradi.

The Immediate past Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, The Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace who administered the oath of office, secrecy, and allegiance, urged Madam Grace Eshun to work within the constitution guiding her new office and live above reproach.

Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, The Rt.Rev. Emmanuel K. Ansah who performed the Induction service, asked the new Headmistress to avail herself of the new office and transform the school to the glory of God.

He encouraged the new Headmistress to be steadfast in the Lord at every stage of her administration.

Bishop Ansah pledged the unflinching support of the Methodist Church and the Diocese towards the upliftment of the school.

Preaching the sermon, the General Manager of Methodist Schools, The Very Rev. Francis Ennuson exhorted the new Headmistress to be abreast of policies of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and that of the church in running affairs of the school.

He advised Madam Grace Eshun to be guided by the spirit of truth to eschew all forms of ungodliness like corruption.

According to him, such acts tend to bring her administration into disrepute.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Madam Felicia Agyeibea Okai congratulated Madam Grace Eshun on her new office.

She pledged the support of the Regional Educational Directorate to the new Headmistress and the school.

Madam Agyeibea Okai reminded Ghanaians of the huge investment the government had made in education with special reference to the free Senior High School policy.