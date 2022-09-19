New health centre for Adaklu Dave

A new health centre has been commissioned for the people of Adaklu Dave in the Volta Region to enhance health care delivery.

The Ghc205,000 health centre, funded by Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament, with his share of the MP Common Fund, would also serve adjoining communities including Adaklu Gbleve and Agortorme.

Mr Charles Azagba, the Adaklu District Health Director, said the district could now boast of 18 health facilities from the initial six.

He said Out-Patients Department (OPD) attendance increased to 43,000 in 2021 from the previous 17,000 due to access to healthcare.

Mr Azagba praised the MP for his untiring efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the district and the chiefs for releasing land for the project.

He said the District Health Directorate would present a motorbike to the new health centre to facilitate its work.

Mr Agbodza had earlier donated hospital equipment worth GHC30,000 for the facility to start work, of which Ghc14,000 was from his share of the Common Fund.

The rest was from his own resources, he said, and that he was in Parliament to help bring development to the people he represented but not to amass wealth.

“I want to leave a mark for my stewardship,” he added.

The MP said the facility would not only bring healthcare services to the doorstep of the people but also create job opportunities for them.

He urged them to patronise the facility and asked the health workers to be professional in handling the patients.

Touching on provision of water to the centre, Mr Agbodza said he had released Ghc35,000 to the Ghana Water Company out of Gh70,000 needed to extend water there, and that the company would pay the rest.

“Water will be extended to the facility soon,” he said.

Mr Agbodza commended the contractor, Mr Archiemore Addo, for the excellent job done and for finishing the work on schedule.

Madam Josephine Kpedekpo, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, said work had started on the government’s Agenda 111 flagship programme at Adaklu Waya and assured the people that the area would soon have a district hospital.

She reminded health workers of the zero tolerance for maternal mortality and urged them to work hard and be friendly with the people they serve.