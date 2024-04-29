New Jakpa Palace To Be A Symbol Of Our History, Culture – John Mahama 

Ghana’s ex-president and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the new Jakpa Palace project upon completion will mark a significant step towards the cultural and historical preservation of the Gonja Kingdom.

He said it was an honor to be able to contribute as always to the development of the Gonja Kingdom, pledging his commitment to seeing the project through to a successful completion.

At a groundbreaking ceremony to hand over the site for the construction of the Jakpa Palace, the former president, who is also a son of the soil and fully in charge of funding the project expressed gratitude to the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii – Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the Rank and File of the NDC, the people of Damongo and the Gonja people at large for the commitment and support over the years.

“It was an important day for the Gonja Kingdom on Friday as we cut the sod for the construction of a new palace for the Overlord of Gonja, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Gonja people,” he intimated.

According to him, the new palace’s intentional design reflects Sahelian architecture, reminiscent of the Gonja’s origins in the Mande region around Mali, adding that, ” it will be a grand symbol of our history and heritage”.

He used the opportunity to call on the entire people of Gonjaland to continue to work together to preserve the legacy of Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa and ensure a bright future for the Gonja Kingdom, expressing gratitude to the Overlord for the special prayers offered him in the lead up to the 2024 polls.

The contractor, Grandeze Construction Company Limited, who was already on-site at the time of filing this story, pledged to complete the project in eight months’ time as scheduled, adding that, all contract payments have been fulfilled by the financier – former president John Dramani Mahama.

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii – Kunuto Jewu Soale offered special prayers for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, adding that, when all is said and done, he will once again assume the big seat of presidency of Ghana.

He said the entire Kingdom is behind the former president in prayers, well wishes and support, describing the gesture as unprecedented and timely.