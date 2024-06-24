New Juaben Omanhene to Headline NEGFest 2024 in the U.S.

By Alexander Anyankwaa

In a historic event for the diaspora community, the New Juaben Omanhene, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, would be the main speaker and the Special Guest of Honour for the inaugural 2024 NEGFest in Worcester Massachusetts the USA.

Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III had his education at St. Peter’s Secondary School before moving to Germany to continue his studies where he lived and worked for decades.

He has extensive knowledge and expertise about the African Diaspora and cultures having lived in Europe for so long.

This event marks a significant milestone in celebrating and reconnecting with Africans and their heritage.

The New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) Under The Auspices Of The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in Partnership With The US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwaaba Clinic, Nananom, Local Churches, And The entire Ghana Community In New England and several other esteemed entities, promises to be a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian heritage.

A Royal Presence

Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, the esteemed Chief will also be accompanied by his whole royal entourage including the Queenmother of New Juaben, Ohemaa Nana Serwaa III.

Their presence at NEGFest underscores the deep cultural ties and importance of heritage among the diaspora community in the United States.

With the participation of esteemed figures like Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III and Ohemaa Nana Serwaa III, the festival is set to inspire and unite the diaspora in a profound exploration of their cultural identity.

Theme And Objectives

The 2024 NEGFest, centered on the theme “Sankofa: Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past,” aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of African traditions and history.

Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng’s III speech will highlight the significance of remembering and honouring one’s roots while forging a progressive path for success.

A Nationwide Tour

During his one-month visit, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III will engage with New Juaben natives across the United States, starting from Massachusetts where he will be based for the event.

His itinerary includes visits to six other states: New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Illinois (Chicago), Virginia, and Maryland.

These meetings will provide an invaluable opportunity for the diaspora to connect with their cultural heritage and discuss matters pertinent to their community.

Building Community Connections

This tour is not only a cultural exchange but also a chance for the New Juaben Omanhene to meet and address the concerns and aspirations of his people living abroad.

It reflects a commitment to maintaining strong ties between the homeland and its people worldwide.

The 2024 NEGFest promises to be a landmark event, celebrating African heritage and strengthening community bonds. The Ghana Heritage Foundation is happy to have him as the Main speaker and Special guest of Honour for Negfest 2024.