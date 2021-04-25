construct drains

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJSMA) in the Eastern Region has commenced the construction of vast drainage systems across the municipality to help address the challenges of perennial flooding.

Officials of the assembly have assured the public that it would continue with the construction of uncompleted drainage projects that had been started.

Municipal Programmes Officer Madam Iris Dalada told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Koforidua that city authorities had begun constructing storm drains in some parts of the municipality.

However, she said following the recent rains, the construction process was temporarily halted to ensure due diligence and quality work for a proper drainage system and mentioned that Ada-Magazine through to the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) hostel, all suburbs of the municipality, were flood-prone areas identified for construction of storm drains.

She said the existing drainage system would be improved as part of rigorous measures adopted by the assembly to deal with the chronic flooding and to allow people to move about doing their social and economic activities freely.

Meanwhile, Madam Dalada said NJSMA had started its regular desilting of drains and public sensitisation across 34 electoral areas to help residents appreciate the main causes of drains, ongoing construction and maintenance of drains.

She appealed to the public to support efforts by the assembly to fixing the chronic problem and also desist from dumping waste into gutters which block rainwater from flowing freely.

The public should also adhere to weather forecast warnings by meteorology officials and move quickly to safety enclaves when asked to do so.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFilmmaker Agyapong calls for more attention on road accidents
Next articleBe messengers of peace amid COVID-19 – Christians told
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here