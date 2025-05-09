New KATH Acting CEO Vows to Strengthen Hospital’s Capacity for Quality Care

Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has pledged to prioritize the institution’s operational efficiency and service delivery over personal agendas.

Speaking at his inaugural meeting with the hospital’s management team, Dr. Baidoo emphasized collaboration and transparency as key drivers in fulfilling KATH’s mandate as the leading tertiary healthcare provider in the Ashanti Region.

Appointed by the hospital’s board on May 5 following presidential nomination, Dr. Baidoo assured stakeholders of his commitment to an inclusive leadership style. “I have not come to inherit anyone’s friends or enemies,” he stated. “My focus is on working with all stakeholders to ensure this hospital meets its full potential for the benefit of the nation.”

A consultant orthopedic surgeon and former head of KATH’s Trauma and Orthopaedics Directorate, Dr. Baidoo stressed the importance of teamwork in advancing the hospital’s triple mission of specialist care, medical training, and research. “As the sole tertiary facility in this part of the country, we must collectively uphold its reputation as a center of excellence,” he said.

The acting CEO’s open-door policy was a recurring theme in his address, with Dr. Baidoo encouraging staff to contribute ideas for operational improvements. His approach was met with enthusiasm from the management team, who pledged full support for his tenure. Directors also presented an overview of the hospital’s current challenges, highlighting areas requiring urgent attention to enhance service quality.

During a separate meeting with the General Administration Unit, staff welcomed Dr. Baidoo’s leadership, citing his approachable demeanor as a positive sign for institutional growth. Mr. Atta Tweneboah Jnr., head of the unit, expressed confidence in the new CEO’s vision, stating, “We are committed to supporting your efforts to elevate KATH’s standards.”

Dr. Baidoo succeeds Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, who served as CEO from December 2022 until April 2025. With a background that includes fellowships at the West Africa College of Surgeons and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the new acting CEO brings both expertise and a collaborative spirit to his role. As KATH navigates ongoing healthcare demands, his leadership is expected to reinforce the hospital’s critical position in Ghana’s medical landscape.

The transition comes at a pivotal time for Ghana’s healthcare sector, with public expectations for accessible, high-quality care continuing to rise. Dr. Baidoo’s emphasis on teamwork and institutional capacity suggests a deliberate strategy to align KATH’s operations with these national priorities.