New King for the Gonjas

A new King and Overlord for the Gonja Kingdom in the Savannah Region has been enskined.

The new King, to be called Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale, (who is 69 years old) was enskined on Monday in accordance with the customs and tradition of Gonjas at Nyange in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the region.

Nyange is the ancient traditional capital of the Gonja Kingdom, where enskinment and other rituals are performed.

The new King moved to the ancient capital a day before the enskinment ceremony, where traditional drumming and dances were performed throughout the night.

He has since returned to Damongo after the enskinment ceremony, and will be outdored today, Tuesday, March 21, at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo.

Before ascending the highest chieftaincy title of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale was first enskinned as Jakpasere-wura, a sub-chieftaincy title in the Tuluwe Traditional Area.

He was later enskinned as Timanklan-wura from where he moved to Kachinako-wura.

He was later elevated to the entry gate to the Tuluwe skin as Bunda-wura.

Subsequently, he was enskined as the Paramount Chief of Tuluwe Traditional Area on April 21, 2020, where he was ruling before his selection and subsequent enskinment as Yagbonwura.

This was after the death of the then Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Jakpa Bore Essa on February 05, 2023, and whose funeral had also been performed.