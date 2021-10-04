New Kpone-Katamanso MCE will deliver-Hopeson Adorye predicts

Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency has declared his support for Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah to succeed as the Municipal Chief Executive.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency via telephone interview in Tema, Mr Adorye thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Mr Amanquah as the New Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

The former NPP Parliamentary Candidate stated that, it was time the party in the Kpone -Katamanso Constituency united to wrestle the Parliamentary Seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Mr Amanquah was the best to take over the MCE job from the tall list of people who showed interest in the position including the outgone Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah.

Mr Adorye added that he would do all he could to ensure the success of the MCE, saying the MCE’s success story will spell well for the NPP in the constituency; “I love his style of cooperation with party members so far”.

Responding to whether he would contest the Kpone-Katamanso Parliamentary seat again Mr Adorye said the delegates would have to decide his fate to contest the seat or not.

He mentioned that his performance at the 2020 Election was an improvement over previous elections saying since 1992 no NPP Candidate in Kpone-Katamanso Constituency performed better than he did in the 2020 Parliamentary Election.