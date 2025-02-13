New Leadership at TOR: Edmond B. Kombat takes Deputy MD role

Edmond B. Kombat, a seasoned energy strategist and finance professional, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), in a move geared towards revitalising the only state-owned refinery.

Mr. Kombat, a lawyer and founding chairman of Edkom Group, brings extensive experience in energy policy, financial markets, and corporate strategy.

He previously served as Special Assistant to the Managing Director of TOR, where he was instrumental in securing US$110 million in investments and implementing operational reforms that reportedly saved Ghana US$300 million. His appointment signals a renewed push for efficiency and financial stability at TOR, which has faced persistent operational and liquidity challenges.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr. Kombat expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, stating, “I wish to express my most profound gratitude to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama for entrusting me with the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery. I thank His Excellency for the confidence reposed in me. I am deeply humbled and honoured.”

TOR’s financial health has been under scrutiny in recent years, with the refinery operating well below its installed capacity of 45,000 barrels per day. The refinery has struggled with outdated infrastructure, irregular crude supply, and a debt burden that has hampered its ability to compete with imported refined petroleum products.

Mr. Kombat has previously advocated for structural reforms and investment in TOR, stating that the refinery must be repositioned as a “symbol of national pride” and a “beacon of operational excellence, financial sustainability, and a backbone of Ghana’s energy sector in the downstream.” His appointment comes at a time when the nation is seeking to strengthen its energy security amid volatile global oil prices and increasing domestic fuel consumption.

Global refining trends and Ghana’s position

Refinery capacity in Africa remains constrained, with most nations reliant on imported fuel. According to the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA), the continent’s total refining capacity stands at approximately 3 million barrels per day, covering just over half of its demand. Ghana’s refining sector, in contrast, has faced persistent challenges, with TOR operating intermittently due to financial constraints and technical inefficiencies.

Industry analysts note that significant capital investment is required to modernise the nation’s refining infrastructure. Mr. Kombat has previously played a role in securing international investments and is expected to leverage his expertise to improve TOR’s operational outlook. His experience spans financial markets and energy advisory, having worked with firms in South Africa, Tanzania, and Mozambique, as well as in financial analysis at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.

Strategic vision for TOR

Mr. Kombat has underscored the need for collaboration and innovation to achieve long-term sustainability at TOR. “I am strongly committed to playing my part in helping to turn the vision of H.E John Mahama of a robust and self-reliant energy sector into reality. I am confident that with teamwork, innovation, collective vision and resilience, we can, together, reposition TOR,” he said.

His tenure is expected to focus on improving crude procurement processes, optimising refinery operations, and securing new funding streams. Given his background as a co-founder of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), he is expexted to push for policy reforms to enhance Ghana’s energy resilience.

Profile of Edmond B. Kombat

Edmond B. Kombat, Esq is a Lawyer, Energy Strategist, Agribusiness Innovator, Global Network Builder and a Sustainability Advocate. As the Founding Chairman of the Edkom Group, which spans agribusiness, real estate, precious minerals, and energy services, he has a strong track record of strategic innovation. Edmond has led initiatives that transformed operational landscapes and secured significant investments.

As co-founder of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), his expertise in energy policy and strategy is recognized across Ghana and beyond. During his tenure at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as Special Assistant to the Managing Director, he played a pivotal role in revitalization efforts, securing US$110 million in investments, and contributing to operational reforms that saved Ghana US$300 million.

His global experience includes advisory roles for energy companies in South Africa, Tanzania, and Mozambique, as well as financial analysis at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.

Edmond holds an MPA from Harvard University as an Edward S. Mason Fellow and is a licensed stockbroker of the Ghana Stock Exchange. With a passion for sustainable development, Edmond is a firm advocate for innovation-driven solutions to Africa’s energy and development challenges. He continues to champion transformational change at the intersection of energy, finance, and sustainability.