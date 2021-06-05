Arla Foods, producers of Dano milk, has donated products worth ¢7,500 to New Life Orphanage to mark World Milk Day.

The day is observed every year on June 1, to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and educate people about its health benefits.

Senior Country Manager of Arla Foods, Mrs. Fatoumata Doro, said the donation was part of the company’s vision to bring health and inspiration to the world.

“We believe that with adequate consumption of Dano Milk, the children will get the full benefits to stay healthy, strong, nourished to take life on,” she said.

Mrs. Fatoumata pledged continuous assistance to the orphanage as part of Arla foods sustainability agenda.

For his part, Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko said the company has for the past three years marked World Milk Day in Ghana to create awareness about the dairy industry as a source of wellness and livelihood to millions.

Brand Ambassador for Dano Milk, Deloris Frimpong-Manso urged the children not to let their present circumstances defined their future but they should dram big and aspire to greater heights.

Founder of New Life Orphanage, Nii Afotey Botwe II thanked Arla Foods for the timely donation.

He said the dairy needs of the children has also been a challenge thus the partnership is a dream come true.

Nii Afotey Botwe II, Founder of the orphanage, expressed his appreciation to Arla Group for making a difference in the lives of the children.

He said the Home had grown steadily with support from benevolent organisations and individuals and currently have over 90 children.

He said the orphanage supported 337 persons with disabilities within Ledzorkuku and Krowor Municipalities quarterly. It also supports 35 aged and some 45 widows.

He said for the last 20 years, children at the home were brought in by the Social Welfare Department, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service and not individuals.

Unfortunately, he said, the orphanage was not part of the budget of the department as it depended solely on donations from individuals, church groups, and other benevolent organisations.