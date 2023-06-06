New Member of Parliament for Kumawu Sworn-in

The newly-elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has been sworn in.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, sworn in the newly-elected lawmaker, when Parliament resumed sitting today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

Leaders from both sides of the house, the Minority’s Cassiel Ato Forson and the Majority’s Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu welcomed the new Kumawu lawmaker to the house.

Constituents of Kumawu elected the New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim as their next member of Parliament at the end of the by-polls some weeks back.

Mr Anim polled 15,364 beating NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa who polled 3,723.

An independent candidate Kwaku Duah who was tipped to cause an upset performed below expectation garnering 2,478 votes.

Another independent candidate also known as Kwaku Duah managed a paltry 62 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the sitting MP. Phillip Basoah, who was buried on Saturday, 20 May 2023.