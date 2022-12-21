New members and executives inducted by Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN), Ghana Chapter has inducted 15 new members and executives to lead the Network at an event in Accra.

The class of 2022, also known as cohort 12, is the most recent Group of business leaders and CEOs to complete the Stanford University Graduate School of Business’ Seed Transformation programme.

A statement issued in Accra by the Network said it prepared and empowered them to grow and scale their businesses to positively impact the Ghanaian economy.

It said the new members participated in intensive sessions led by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty and industry experts, who were assisted by Stanford-trained advisors who used experiential approaches.

The statement said the mission of the Network was to help local businesses to transition to international players by walking alongside member companies on their transformation journey and paving the way for others to follow through partnerships to grow.

The Network is made up of over 120 Ghanaian owned companies spreading across 16 sectors of the economy and this offers opportunities for growth through vast inter-company networking, trade, and referrals.

Mr Carl Richards will lead the Network as President, Prince Arkutu as Vice President, Godwin Doagbodzi as Treasurer, Elloeny Amande will oversee the Communications Secretariat, Efua Appenteng as Secretary and Lydia Fletcher will serve as Events & Learning Officer.

Mr Richards thanked the Ghana Chapter for its confidence reposed in them and welcomed the new members to the Network.

“We are committed to our members’ growth and will assist them in meeting the new challenge that lies ahead by identifying opportunities for growth within the global economy to reduce poverty.” he added.

Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, the SSTN’s outgoing President urged the new members to fully integrate into the network, contribute, and participate fully in its activities, adding that “take up your responsibilities with a cheerful heart.”

Mr Shaibu Ali, Managing Director of KEK Insurance Brokers, spoke on behalf of the new members thanked Stanford Seed for the rigorous training and the value it had added to their businesses in terms of growth.

Dr Easton Reid, a Representative from the US Embassy in Ghana urged the members to address obstacles to business growth.

He was elated about the transformation agenda of the Stanford University which aimed at positioning businesses in developing countries such as Ghana through the Stanford Seed programme to scale and make meaningful impact.

Dr Reid said it was crucial to forge partnerships with each other to sustain and grow businesses for the long-term.

“Through trade partnerships such as AGOA, the US has helped sustain and scale Ghanaian businesses,” he added.

The Network honoured 13 member businesses at the inaugural SSTN Ghana Transformation Awards for succeeding with their Seed Transformation Plans.