New Members Inducted Into Hohoe Rotary Club

A total of eight new members have been inducted into the Rotary Club of Hohoe.

The new Rotarians were Mr Christian Adusu-Donkor, Mr Arnold Agbley, Mr Alexander Edem Kwesi Kumi, Ms Joan Dorkenoo, Mr Evans Adompreh Ayitey, Mr Heubergson A. Musah, Gifty Tay and Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh.

Mr Kofi Yirenkyi, Assistant Governor (AG) of Rotary International, commended the leadership and board of the Hohoe Rotary Club for growing the membership of the Club by eight new inductees.

He noted that Rotary was an International Organisation, hence, the need for the new members to see themselves as part of the Organisation at that level.

Mr Yirenkyi urged them to extend the invitation to new people, friends, and families to become part of the Club, adding that, membership was key to carrying out its mandates including serving people.

He also urged them to be good Rotarians in fulfillment of their financial obligations, attending Club meetings and any other programme organised by the Club.

Mr Yirenkyi noted that Rotary was built on fellowship, unity and oneness therefore having more members would enable enough impact on society and humanity.

Mr Pewudie Johnson, President, Rotary Club of Hohoe, swearing-in the new members, said changing lives must be their guiding principles.

He said they had become Ambassadors of the Club and it was their duty to carry the principles and ideals to others.

Mr Pewudie, reminded the inductees of their duties and responsibilities, adding that every Rotarian was conversant with them.

He urged them to approach their Rotary duties with a sincere desire to give their very best in service to humanity.

The newly inductees were assigned to various Committees of the Club.