Tunisia’s new head of government Hichem Mechichi and members of his cabinet took oath in front of President Kais Saied on Wednesday, said Tunisian Presidency.

The Assembly of People’s Representatives (parliament) granted on Tuesday night its confidence to the new government led by Mechichi.

Composed of 28 members, with 25 ministers and three secretaries of state, the new Tunisian government received 134 favourable votes and 67 rejections.

This cabinet is, for the most part, made up of independent national powers, including general managers, experts and academics as well as senior executives from the administration and the private sector.

It is worth noting that the new government is the third one that Tunisia has seen since October 2019.

On Jan. 10, the government of Habib Jemli failed to win the confidence vote, giving way to Elyes Fakhfakh who obtained parliamentary confidence before submitting his resignation to President Saied in mid-July.