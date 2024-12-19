New Migrant Desk at Accra City Hall to Support Migrants’ Socio-Economic Integration

A new Migrant Desk has been officially inaugurated at the Accra City Hall to address the challenges faced by migrants in the metropolis.

The desk, established through a partnership between the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), aims to enhance the integration and welfare of migrants in the city, building on the success of the CLEAN Project, which focused on integrating migrants into the informal waste sector.

The Migrant Desk will focus on key areas such as data collection, policy development, stakeholder training, and inter-agency collaboration. It will also engage with migrant communities to ensure their active participation in decision-making processes.

Accra’s Mayor, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, highlighted the essential contributions of migrants to the city’s economy, particularly in sectors like waste management, while acknowledging the marginalization and limited opportunities they often face. “The Migrant Desk represents our commitment to building an inclusive and equitable city for all residents,” she said. The desk will offer advisory services, develop policies, and create partnerships to promote the socio-economic integration of migrants.

IOM’s Chief of Mission for Ghana, Togo, and Benin, Ms. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, underscored the importance of accurate migration data in managing both regular and irregular migration pathways while safeguarding migrant rights. She emphasized the desk’s role in collecting data on migrants in Accra to ensure effective protection and address the unique challenges they face.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Simone Giger, praised the initiative as a strategic step toward better managing migration and maximizing its potential benefits for both migrants and host communities.

Lambimah Mahama, Chairman of the Informal Waste Collectors Association and a migrant worker representative, expressed gratitude for the desk, noting that it would address long-standing challenges related to accommodation, employment, and social support for migrants.

The event, attended by dignitaries from various government agencies, international organizations, and civil society, marks a significant step toward improving the lives of migrants in Accra.