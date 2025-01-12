New MPs Sworn into 9th Parliament Amidst Controversy

Despite a last-minute attempt by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to block their swearing-in, Members of Parliament-elect for Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South have been officially inducted into the 9th Parliament.

The inauguration ceremony, led by the Clerk of Parliament, marked the beginning of the new parliamentary term.

The NDC had filed a court application seeking a stay of execution to challenge the validity of the election results in these constituencies, citing concerns over fairness and transparency in the electoral process. However, the application did not hinder the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by the newly elected MPs.

The application, aimed to secure a stay of execution, to challenge the validity of the election results in these constituencies.

While the specific grounds of the legal challenge remained undisclosed, concerns about fairness and transparency in the electoral processes were cited as the primary motivation.

The 9th Parliament has commenced its session, with the newly sworn-in MPs participating in the roll call. The parliament consists of 276 members, with that of Ablekuma North and Akwetia Constituencies pending, reducing it to 274, each elected to represent a constituency for a four-year term.

By Kingsley Asiedu