New Nation School Refutes Claims of Harsh Disciplinary Action by Human Rights Court

The New Nation School has issued a strong rebuttal against recent media reports that falsely claimed the Human Rights High Court in Accra declared the school’s disciplinary actions against its students as harsh.

The school has labeled the reports, particularly those circulating from the Ghana News Agency (GNA), as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement released on December 28, Dr. Esther Onah, the school’s director and spokesperson, clarified that the Human Rights Court had actually ruled in favor of the school. The court dismissed allegations that the school’s disciplinary measures were unlawful and affirmed that the actions taken by the institution were within its rights. The ruling further emphasized that the disciplinary actions did not infringe upon students’ freedom of expression.

Dr. Onah criticized the media outlets for selectively quoting the judgment, leading to a distorted narrative. “The reports have misrepresented the facts and created a false impression of wrongdoing,” she said. “The judgment, when viewed in full context, shows that the school acted appropriately in maintaining discipline.”

The statement reiterated the school’s commitment to providing quality education within a disciplined environment, ensuring that its actions remain in line with both legal and ethical standards. “We strive to instill responsible behavior in our students while upholding their rights,” Dr. Onah added.

New Nation School has called on the public to disregard the erroneous reports and seek accurate information regarding the court’s ruling. The school has also expressed its willingness to engage with anyone seeking further clarification on the matter.